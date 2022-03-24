Watch
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot: I wanted cops to kill me

Jerry Lemenu/AP
In this courtroom drawing, five defendants in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case appear in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. During the hearing to review the evidence against Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ordered Franks, Harris and Caserta to be held without bond until the trial and said she's rule on the other men's bond requests on a later date. A sixth defendant from Delaware, Barry Croft, was ordered Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan to face the charges. (Jerry Lemenu via AP)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Jurors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are hearing from a second man who pleaded guilty in a scheme to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kaleb Franks says he got involved because he “no longer wanted to live” and figured he would be killed in a shootout with police.

Franks says he was struggling financially and simply wasn't happy.

Franks is testifying against four men who are on trial for conspiracy: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Ty Garbin has finished his testimony.

He also pleaded guilty and says there's “no question” the group wanted to kidnap Whitmer over her COVID-19 policies and their overall disgust with government.

