Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot: I wanted cops to kill me

Jurors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are hearing from a second man who pleaded guilty in a scheme to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kaleb Franks says he got involved because he “no longer wanted to live” and figured he would be killed in a shootout with police.

Franks says he was struggling financially and simply wasn't happy.

Franks is testifying against four men who are on trial for conspiracy: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Ty Garbin has finished his testimony.

He also pleaded guilty and says there's “no question” the group wanted to kidnap Whitmer over her COVID-19 policies and their overall disgust with government.