Man held in attack on doctor, nurses at California hospital

Authorities say a man walked into a Los Angeles emergency ward, stabbed a doctor and two nurses, then holed up for four hours before a SWAT team took him into custody.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jun 04, 2022
Los Angeles police say the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m.

Friday, seeking treatment for anxiety, then stabbed the medical staff.

Authorities say one victim underwent surgery and all three are in stable condition.

Police say the man was confined to a room in the hospital as officers tried to talk to him.

He was finally captured and taken to another hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries.

