Man gets life in shooting death at online sale that went bad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former football player for the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of a nursing student shot during an online sale that went bad.

Carlos Stephens was convicted in April of capital murder in the 2020 shooting death of 20-year-old Destiny Washington.

A judge sentenced the 24-year-old Wednesday.

The shooting happened on UAB’s campus during the sale of $90 AirPods.

Stephens claimed he fired in self-defense after Washington’s boyfriend pulled a gun first.

Washington’s parents stood before the court and delivered an emotional impact statement before the sentence was handed down.