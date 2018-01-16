Man ejected from Eagles game is charged with punching horse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of being ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles playoff game because he was intoxicated and didn't have a ticket and then punching a police horse in the face has been charged with assault.

Police say 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was turned away from Saturday's game between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons and then approached a mounted police officer and started punching a horse named Nicky in the face, neck and shoulder. Police say some blows landed on the officer's legs.

Court records indicate Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and taunting a police animal.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Hendricks. A phone number listed in his name rang unanswered Tuesday.

Police say the horse and the officer weren't injured.

The Eagles won the game 15-10.