Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Man charged with murder after daughter dies in hot car

Florida officials identify boy found dead inside hot car
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
Florida officials identify boy found dead inside hot car
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 15:31:11-04

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after his 8-month-old daughter died after she was left in a hot car.

Snellville police Detective Jeff Manley said Davied Japez McCorry Whatley went to the Snellville Police Department around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve a gun that was being held in the property department there.

Officers determined there was a warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody.

Manley said Whatley never mentioned he'd left his infant daughter in the car.

The child's grandmother brought her to a hospital roughly seven hours later, but the infant was dead.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News