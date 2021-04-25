Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Chicago

Chicago police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl while she was at a McDonald's drive-thru.

18-year-old Marion Lewis is charged murder in the shooting death of Jasylyn Adams.

Adams was shot last Sunday as she sat in a car with her father.

Her father, who was also shot, has been released from the hospital.

Police shot and wounded Lewis Thursday, following a police chase and attempted carjacking.

"Jaslyn Adams was tragically shot and killed on April 18 shortly after 4pm while in the drive thru of a west side restaurant, with her father who was also shot but he has been released from the hospital," said Supt. David Brown with Chicago Police Department.

Superintendent Brown says police are still searching for more people involved in the crime.

"Marion Lewis, 18, he is being charged today in connection with the murder of 7 year old Jaslyn Adams. He's being also charged with in total 16 felony charges, plus a warrant," said Brown.