Man arrested for attacking state troopers with excavator

A Vermont man is facing charges after he used an excavator to attempt to stop state troopers from arresting his son.

State troopers were attempting to take Brandon Tallman, 24, back into custody after his arrest on June 12.

Tallman was at the home of his parents and when troopers went to arrest him his father, Wayne Tallman, 52, tried to stop them.

Tallman got behind the controls of an excavator and began swinging the bucket toward the troopers.

The moment was captured on dashcam video.

Troopers wrestled with the younger Tallman while trying to avoid the swinging machinery.

Troopers were able to successfully get Wayne Tallman out of the excavator and arrested him for aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding and reckless endangerment.

Wayne's wife was also issued a citation for impeding an officer.