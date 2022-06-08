Man arrested after woman, 52, is shoved onto NY subway track

NEW YORK — A man was arrested Tuesday on charges of throwing a woman onto a subway track in New York City. Other riders rescued her after the latest in a string of attacks this year on the nation's busiest subway system.

The 30-year-old man was awaiting arraignment after his arrest on assault and reckless endangerment charges. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the allegations, and no telephone number could immediately be found for the man's address.

Police had released surveillance video of the attack, which happened Sunday afternoon at a station in the Bronx.

In the video, a man is seen putting his arms around the 52-year-old woman and hurling her over a subway platform edge. She falls headfirst. The assailant then walks off.

Not shown on the video released were the bystanders who rushed to help the woman, pulling her back to safety. There were no trains approaching.

Police said her injuries weren't life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital.