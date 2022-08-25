Watch Now
Madam C.J. Walker honored with new Barbie doll

Provided/Mattel Inc.
Madam C.J. Walker is the latest woman to be honored with her own Barbie doll as part of the Inspiring Women Series.<br/><br/>
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRTV) — Madam C.J. Walker has been honored with her own Barbie doll.

It's part of the Barbie Inspiring Women Series, which "pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before."

A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of Walker, said the doll captures the essence of the first female self-made millionaire.

"Their design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process – from hair development to packaging – to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman," Bundles said. "I can’t wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them."

Walker created a line of hair care products and built a factory, hair and manicure salon and second training school in Indianapolis.

The Madam C.J. Walker Barbie is holding a miniature replica of her original Wonderful Hair Grower product.   

"Madam C.J. Walker’s unflinching determination and pioneering spirit not only helped revolutionize the hair care industry of the time, but broke boundaries and opened doors for the next generation of women entering business and entrepreneurship," Mattel, Barbie's parent company, stated in a news release.

The doll was released Wednesday and was already sold out at Target and on Matte.com on Thursday. It is still available online through Walmart and Amazon.

Other women who have been part of the Barbie series include Helen Keller, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Dr. Jane Goodall.

This story was originally reported by Michelle Kaufman on wrtv.com.

