Lowe's to offer free gardens-to-go kits every Thursday beginning April 8

Spring is amongst us and Lowe's is celebrating by giving away free garden-to-go project kits.

Beginning April 8, the home improvement store will be giving away family project kits every Thursday.

"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in the press release. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home."

The kits can be picked up curbside and include gardening products like saplings, seeds, and recipes.

April 8: Recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

April 22: 500,000 tree saplings

April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest to create a butterfly garden.

Consumers will be able to register beginning April 1 on Lowe's website.