Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Los Angeles schools announce end of classroom mask mandate

COVID-19 masks schools
Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
COVID-19 masks schools
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 14:13:38-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest U.S. school district still requiring masks for staff and students — says it will lift the mandate next week as COVID-19 infection rates continue to plunge.

The nation’s second-largest school district said it will drop the requirement by next Wednesday after reaching an agreement with the teachers union.

However, the district is still recommending indoor masking.

Some parents have been demanding an end to the mandate after the state, Los Angeles County and other local districts dispensed with theirs in recent weeks.

The nation's largest school district in New York City ended its mandate last week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News