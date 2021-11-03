Watch
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles. Villanueva says he will not enforce the county's vaccine mandate in his agency. Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate, under which Los Angeles County employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)
Alex Villanueva
Posted at 9:10 PM, Nov 02, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he won’t comply with a mandate requiring deputies be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face termination.

Villanueva claimed Tuesday that thousands could leave the department because of the mandate that applies to all county workers. He said that will lead to more crime.

Villanueva, who is vaccinated, said he believes it's a personal choice whether to get the shot.

Villanueva's defiance brought a rebuke from county Supervisor Janice Hahn, one of the board's five members who unanimously backed the policy.

She said Villanueva is putting the public and his deputies at risk.

About 52% of sheriff’s department deputies and other employees are fully vaccinated, compared to 77% of all county employees.

