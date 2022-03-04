Watch
Local Lukoil gas stations feel sting of Russia backlash

Seth Wenig/AP
A Lukoil gas station sits in Newark, N.J., Thursday, March 3, 2022. Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, the Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow. In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 4:41 AM, Mar 04, 2022
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey’s largest city lashed out at one of the closest symbols of Russia they could find — a pair of Lukoil gas stations.

The Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend the service stations’ operating licenses, citing Lukoil’s base in Moscow.

In doing so, however, they may have predominantly been hurting Americans. The stations are franchises owned by locals, not Russians.

They employ mostly New Jersey residents.

The campaign targeting the gas stations is one example of collateral damage occurring as part of the backlash against Russia, as government officials and customers race to show their support for Ukraine by boycotting products and companies they perceive to be Russian.

