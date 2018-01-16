Lindsey Graham says immigration fight a 's-show' while hitting the White House

Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Donald Trump's staff over their reaction to a bipartisan immigration deal, saying they have not served the President well and some have "an irrational view."

Talking to reporters outside a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, the South Carolina Republican said there is still a way to reconstruct an agreement but said "somebody on his staff gave him really bad advice."

During his portion of questioning at the hearing, Graham said in reference to the immigration fight, "This has turned into a 's-show' and we need to get back to being a great country."

"Close this deal," he said, referencing Trump.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, told CNN that during last Thursday's meeting to present the deal, White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller brought in five other members of Congress "to refute any assertions ... that this was good policy."