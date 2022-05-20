Life in prison for man in killing of co-worker over affair

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a coworker at a county maintenance facility who was having an affair with his wife.

A jury took two hours Thursday to find 44-year-old Damian DeRousha guilty of premeditated first-degree murder in the February 2021 shooting of Donald Geno at the Volusia County Fleet Maintenance Facility.

DeRousha looked straight ahead as Circuit Judge Karen Foxman sentenced him to life in prison.

He was a special projects manager for Volusia County and Geno worked as a mechanic.

DeRousha’s wife, Shauna, was an inventory control specialist.