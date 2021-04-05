Watch
NewsNational

Actions

LG Electronics to exit mobile phone business by July 31

items.[0].image.alt
Ahn Young-joon/AP
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 5, 2021. South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea LG Mobile
Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 18:24:04-04

South Korean electronics company LG announced Monday that they're closing its mobile business unit.

LG said they plan to shut down the "incredibly competitive mobile phone sector" by July 31.

The company added they plan to use their expertise to develop certain mobile-related technologies such as 6G.

They also plan to focus on electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, and business-to-business solutions.

According to The Associated Press, LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker.

The Verge reported that over the last five years, the company has lost around $4.5 billion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right