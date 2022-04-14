Watch
Lee Harvey Oswald life insurance claim sells at auction

FILE — Surrounded by detectives, Lee Harvey Oswald talks to the media as he is led down a corridor of the Dallas police station, Nov. 23, 1963, for another round of questioning in connection with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated Kennedy paid out less than $900 to his mother, but the death claim she filed to get that sum has sold at auction for almost $80,000. The original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $79,436 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Apr 14, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy paid out less than $900 to his mother.

Now, the death claim she filed to get that sum has sold at auction for almost $80,000.

Boston-based RR Auction says the original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $79,436 on Wednesday.

The one-page, 8.5-inch by 10.25-inch document came inside a frame alongside a photograph of Oswald.

The Proof of Death certificate is signed by Marguerite C. Oswald, and is dated Dec. 26, 1963, 32 days after Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby.

The insurance company honored its obligations by paying Marguerite Oswald $863.

