Lawmakers inviting soldiers, 'Dreamers,' #MeToo activists to Trump's State of the Union

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, before a joint session of Congress.

Lawmakers are allowed to invite guests to join them and many use their invitees to make political statements.

For this particular State of the Union, several Democratic lawmakers in the Senate and House have invited guests who are personally affected by the immigration debate, the #MeToo movement and other related topics. Similarly, Republican lawmakers have also picked guests that reflect the immigration debate and in show their support for law enforcement.

Here's a look at guests lawmakers have invited to the State of the Union:

Immigration

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois: Cesar Montelongo, the first Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program student enrolled in the MD-PhD program at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicin

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California: Denea Joseph, a DACA recipient

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon: Leonardo Reyes, a DACA recipient

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada: Flor de Maria Campos, a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipient from El Salvador

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida: Adrian Escarate, a DACA recipient

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan: Cindy Garcia, whose husband Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old father of two, was deported to Mexico after living in the United States for 30 years

Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kansas: Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Kuchibhotla was an Indian immigrant who was killed in a bar shooting in Olathe, Kansas, last year

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois: State Senator Kwame Raoul, a first generation Haitian-American

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-New Jersey: Esder Chong, a DACA recipient

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York: Diego de la Vega, an intern in her New York district office and a DACA recipient

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts: Edenilson Granados, a father and Salvadoran immigrant with TPS

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-New York: Acosta Mazariego, a DACA recipient

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky: Leo Salinas Chacón, a DACA recipient

Military

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia: Military spouse and entrepreneur Lakesha Cole Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia: Cadet Simone Askew, the first African-American woman to hold the highest student position at the United States Military Academy at West Point Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts: US Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King, a transgender soldier Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois: Naval Academy Midshipman Alex Vandenberg

#MeToo

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey: Patricia Teffenhart, executive director of the NJ Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NJCASA)

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-New Hampshire: Chessy Prout, a sexual assault survivor at St. Paul's boarding school

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Illinois: Erin Walton, executive director of Rape Victim Advocates

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Michigan: Author and historian Danielle McGuire who researched and wrote about Recy Taylor

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-Michigan: Either Recy Taylor's brother, Robert Corbett, or Taylor's niece, Rose Gunter

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California: Fatima Goss Graves, the president of the National Women's Law Center

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Massachusetts: Anny Gonzalez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who faced sexual harassment at her job cleaning passenger planes

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida: Laura Germino, co-founder of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW) who developed a program to help stop sexual harassment of farmworkers

Hurricane aid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida: Emmanuel Ortiz-Nazario, a 30-year-old from Puerto Rico who relocated with his wife and two young children to central Florida after Hurricane Maria

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Florida: Brenda Irizarry, who took immediate action to mobilize relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Florida: Claudia Sofía Báez Solá, who was a student at the University of Puerto Rico until Hurricane Maria made landfall and now continues her education at Valencia College

Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York: Omar Miguel Nieves Delgado, who was living in San Juan when Hurricane Maria struck and severely damaged his home

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska: Nebraska State Patrol Trooper John Lewis, who helped families affected by Hurricane Irma

Health care

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee: Peter Rosenberger, a man whose family has been affected by the health care system

Infrastructure

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin: Avery Smith, a heavy equipment operator from Little Suamico, Wisconsin

Tax reform

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana: Chelsee Hatfield and Gene Miles on behalf of First Farmers Bank & Trust to demonstrate the benefits of tax reform in Indiana

Miscellaneous

Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut: Jay McDonald, President of the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), and Theresa Leonard, a survivor of child sex-trafficking

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota: Dennis Kooren, a leader of the effort to protect the pensions of North Dakota workers and retirees

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois: Sarah Miller, who reached out to Bustos for help when news broke that Galesburg had exceeded the federal "action level" in ongoing EPA tests for lead content in water

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas: Charmion Polk, a retired Fort Worth teacher who self-funded a nonprofit teaching low-income children black history

This story will be updated with developments throughout the day.