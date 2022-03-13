Late winter storm blasts South, Northeast with snow and wind

A late winter storm has blasted the U.S. Northeast with strong winds and heavy snow, sending temperatures plunging after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Forecasters say the fast-moving storm late Friday and Saturday left heavy snowfalls across a big stretch of the eastern U.S. Southern states including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee also reported accumulated snow.

Forecasters say an intensifying low pressure accompanied the storm, fueling high winds and plunging temperatures that would freeze any moisture on roadways and make travel hazardous.

Winds gusted up to 45 mph in some areas and gale warnings were posted in coastal New Jersey and Delaware.