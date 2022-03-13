Watch
Late winter storm blasts South, Northeast with snow and wind

Jim Gerberich/AP
A man walks through Lancaster City, Pa., with his shopping bag during a snowstorm Saturday, March 12, 2022. Much of the northeast is experiencing a late winter storm dropping snow and high winds. (AP Photo/Jim Gerberich)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 13, 2022
A late winter storm has blasted the U.S. Northeast with strong winds and heavy snow, sending temperatures plunging after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Forecasters say the fast-moving storm late Friday and Saturday left heavy snowfalls across a big stretch of the eastern U.S. Southern states including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee also reported accumulated snow.

Forecasters say an intensifying low pressure accompanied the storm, fueling high winds and plunging temperatures that would freeze any moisture on roadways and make travel hazardous.

Winds gusted up to 45 mph in some areas and gale warnings were posted in coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

