Las Vegas child found dead in freezer

Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic-related homicide of a child who was found dead in a freezer.

Tuesday morning police were made aware of a child at school with a note saying her mother was being held against her will and that the whereabouts of another preschool-aged child were unknown.

Police set up surveillance at the residence and approached a Hispanic male in his late 30s and a female as they were leaving.

The man was detained on kidnapping charges.

The woman, who is believed to be the mother of the child who went to school with the note, said she had not seen her preschool aged child since December 11.

She also said she had been abused by the man and was being held against her will.

Detectives began a search of the residence after obtaining a warrant and discovered the remains of a young boy in a freezer in the garage.

They believe the child has been deceased since early December.

The boyfriend of the mother faces charges of murder pending the outcome of the investigation.