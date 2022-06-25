LAPD officer who died was beaten in training, mother claims

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer who died of neck injuries suffered during training had been beaten by fellow officers in an exercise meant to “simulate a mob.”

That's according to a wrongful-death claim filed against the city by his mother.

Houston Tipping was hurt May 26 at the police academy and died three days later.

Tipping’s mother filed her notice of claim against the city Friday, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

Such claims are often a precursor to lawsuits. A police spokesperson says the department could not comment on the claim.