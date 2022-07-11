Labcorp now offering monkeypox testing

Monkeypox tests are now more readily available in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Monday that Labcorp is now testing for monkeypox.

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

The CDC said four more laboratory companies will soon be offering monkeypox testing as well. Labcorp expects to be able to perform up to 10,000 tests per week, according to the CDC.

Hundreds of cases of monkeypox have been detected across the U.S. New York has the most cases in the country. It's reporting 153 cases, according to the CDC.

Two vaccines are currently available to protect against monkeypox infection.

Signs of monkeypox include a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, fever, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.