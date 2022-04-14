Watch
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for fetish deaths

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. A wealthy California Democratic donor convicted of injecting two men with lethal doses of drugs faces a sentence of life in prison. Ed Buck will learn his fate Thursday, April 14, 2022, in a Los Angeles courtroom where a jury concluded his fetish turned fatal. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:52:47-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a wealthy California Democratic donor to 30 years in prison for injecting two men with lethal doses of drugs.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Ed Buck after a jury concluded last summer that his fetish had turned fatal.

The judge issued the sentence Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Buck is 67 and prosecutors have said he preyed mostly on vulnerable young gay Black men he paid for sex and injected with massive doses of drugs.

Buck's lawyers has said he deserved a shorter term because he was sexually abused as a child and that health problems led to his drug addiction.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
