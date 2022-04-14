Watch
LA Mayor Garcetti says goodbye with next role unclear

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the UN climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account. "He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:24:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered what amounted to a farewell speech to his city at a time when it’s not clear when, or where, he’s going.

On Thursday, the two-term Democrat delivered his final State of the City address.

It came as his nomination by President Joe Biden to become U.S. ambassador to India appears imperiled in the U.S. Senate.

A vote has been delayed by an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former Garcetti top adviser.

The mayor appeared to choke up during his speech when thanking his family and expressing gratitude to colleagues for their support through the “toughest of times.”

Garcetti's term runs through the end of the year.

