Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks freedom

The FBI says it has thwarted a group's plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
AP
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Friday, May 1, 2020. The governor said Michigan's stay-at-home order remains in effect despite Republicans' refusal to extend her underlying coronavirus emergency declaration, as she amended it to allow construction, real estate and outdoor work to resume next week. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 15:54:22-04

A star witness who testified against others in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor wants a judge to reduce his prison sentence and release him from custody.

Ty Garbin wants more than four years cut off his six-year sentence for conspiracy. Prosecutors agree that a break is justified, but they’re recommending only a three-year reduction.

The decision rests with federal Judge Robert Jonker. Garbin has been in custody for about two years since his arrest in 2020.

He quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Two other men were convicted but two more were acquitted.

A sixth man, Kaleb Franks, also pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

