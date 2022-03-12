Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture, 'packing' Supreme Court

Justice Clarence Thomas to swear-in Mike Pence
CNN
U.S. Supreme Court
<p>Official portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.</p>
Justice Clarence Thomas to swear-in Mike Pence
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 10:48:53-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he's worried about efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices.

He says it undermines the institution’s credibility among young people.

Thomas spoke Friday at an event in Utah hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.

He also blasted members of the media for scrutinizing his wife's conservative political activity.

Thomas did not reference the future of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that extended abortion rights throughout the country.

The court is set to rule this year on several hot-button political issues, including abortion, guns and voting rights.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News