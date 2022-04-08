Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors say they've reached decisions on “several” charges but are deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Friday is the fifth day of deliberations.

The judge told them to keep working.

The jury is considering 10 charges in the case against Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris.

The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; three face other counts related to explosives and a firearm.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.