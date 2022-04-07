Watch
Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA - Young women from Scouts BSA Troop 19 in Austin, Texas, celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Congress passing the 19th Amendment on Tuesday June 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. The girls are pioneers in their own way as they represent more than 18,000 girls who have joined Scouts BSA since the iconic program welcomed both girls and boys just a few months ago. (Drew Anthony Smith/The Boy Scouts of America via AP Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit in which the Girl Scouts claim that the Boy Scouts are creating marketplace confusion and damaging their recruitment efforts through their use of words such as “scouts” and “scouting.”

Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled Thursday that the Boy Scouts can describe their activities as “scouting” without referring to gender and that the matter does not need to be put to a jury.

Hellerstein said his written decision caps a “serious, contentious and expensive” litigation.

The lawsuit was filed a year after the Boy Scouts announced in late 2017 that boy scouting and cub scouting would be open to girls.

