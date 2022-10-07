Watch Now
Judge to decide next steps on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 07, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge in Ohio hears arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio’s law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins has already paused the law through Oct. 12.

It had finally been able to take effect in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned longstanding federal abortion rights protections.

Jenkins' earlier order came in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of the state’s abortion providers.

They argue the Ohio law violates state constitutional protections for individual liberty and equal protection and is unconstitutionally vague.

