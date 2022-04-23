Judge sentences man to life for 'evil' sex abuse of kids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Fresno man who was part a California child exploitation ring in which members filmed themselves sexually abusing more than 20 children and then posted the footage on the dark web has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say a federal judge on Friday told John Richard Brinson Jr. that what he did was evil.

Brinson pleaded guilty in July to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and producing child pornography.

Prosecutors say two co-defendants who also were sentenced to lengthy prison terms brought children to Brinson’s home that they abused together to create child pornography.