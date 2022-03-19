Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights

A federal judge has ruled that a former Kentucky clerk violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples after she wouldn’t issue them marriage licenses.

The refusal that sparked international attention and briefly landed her in jail in 2015.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Ashland issued the ruling Friday in two longstanding lawsuits involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County, and two same-sex couples who sued her.

With the decision, a jury trial will still need to take place to decide on any damages the couples could be owed.