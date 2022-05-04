Watch
Johns Hopkins count shows US could soon hit 1 million COVID-19 deaths

AP Poll Virus Outbreak Race
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - People wait in line for a COVID-19 test in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 7:10 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 19:13:57-04

Official numbers from Johns Hopkins University showed that the all-time COVID-19 death count for the United States had arrived at just under the 1 million mark on Wednesday, and confirmed cases for infections stood at over 81,000,000.

The grim number of deaths is a reminder that the country is still fighting the spread of the deadly virus. According to a count by Johns Hopkins, 66.62% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the daily average for new deaths from COVID-19 infection in the U.S. stood at 325, while the daily average for new hospital admissions in the U.S. stood at 2,214.

According to the CDC, at least 82.5% of people in the United States above the age of 5 have received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In May of last year, President Joe Biden set a goal to have at least 70% of the adult population of the U.S. receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th of that year.

On Tuesday the Los Angeles Times reported that California had recorded a 30% jump in virus cases over the last week.

On Wednesday NBC News released a tally, citing "State officials and NBC News" which said in the report that at least one million people in the U.S. had died because of COVID-19, but that number stood at just below one million deaths as of late Wednesday afternoon on the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center website.

