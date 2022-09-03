Watch Now
John Harwood exits CNN amid changes at the news channel

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - Debate moderator moderator John Harwood asks a question during the CNBC Republican presidential debate at the University of Colorado, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Boulder, Colo. Veteran CNN White House correspondent Harwood said he is exiting the news channel according to a tweet on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Sep 03, 2022
LOS ANGELES — CNN White House correspondent John Harwood says he’s exiting the news channel.

In a tweet Friday, he says he was proud of the work he'd done.

His departure comes amid other significant changes at CNN.

Last month, CNN canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” media analysis show after three decades on the air, and host Brian Stelter left the network.

The network is making a move to be less confrontational politically.

Harwood came to CNN from CNBC.

He previously worked at the St. Petersburg Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Harwood said he looked forward to figuring out what's next.

CNN said in a statement that it appreciated Harwood's work.

