Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol announced Thursday that it is subpoenaing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other GOP lawmakers.

They include Congressmen Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks.

"These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th," the committee said in a statement on Twitter.

The committee said it had already sent letters to the members, asking them to cooperate with the investigation voluntarily, but none of them have complied.

"Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th," said Chairman Bennie G. Thompson. "We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done.”

The committee plans on holding public hearings next month.