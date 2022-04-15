Watch
Jacky's quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

Edwin Broersma/AP
In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28, 2021 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, in San Tan Valley, Az. Hunt-Broersma lost her left leg below the knee to a rare form of cancer, but she hasn't let that stop her and is trying to cover the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance at least 102 times in 102 days, which would set a new world record. The Boston Marathon on April 18 is expected to be No. 92 in her streak. (Edwin Broersma via AP)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 11:01:03-04

BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona woman who lost a leg to a rare cancer is closing in on what would be a new world record — at least 102 marathons in 102 days.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma began her unusual quest in mid-January, covering the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance every day.

The South Africa native runs on a special carbon-fiber blade, completing most of her marathons on a loop near her home or indoors on a treadmill.

She'll be running the Boston Marathon on April 18, which will be No. 92 in her streak.

Hunt-Broersma says she hopes others realize they're stronger than they think.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
