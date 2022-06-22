'It's terrible:' Philadelphia mayor sorry for slain Filipino

A Philippine official says the mayor of Philadelphia expressed shock and sorrow to him over the killing of a Filipino lawyer shot in the city over the weekend.

Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato says the city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the shooter. Cato quoted Mayor Jim Kenney as saying "I am sorry. It's terrible," in their meeting at Philadelphia City Hall.

Police say John Albert Laylo and his mother were heading to the airport to board a flight early Saturday when someone in a black car fired several rounds into their Uber near the University of Pennsylvania. Laylo was hit in the back of the head and later died in a hospital.