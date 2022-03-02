Iowa governor gives Republican response to State of the Union

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced herself to the country Tuesday night when she delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

"We're now one year into his presidency and instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party are have sent us back in time," Reynolds said.

Reynolds criticized the president for being "weak," saying the conflict in Ukraine is a direct result of the Biden administration's actions or inactions.

"The president's approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little, too late," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also criticized Democrats for how they responded during the pandemic and praised Republican governors for fighting against mandates.

"Keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country," Reynolds said.

The Iowa governor also called out Democrats who were caught without masks despite backing the restriction.

Reynolds tried to frame Democrats as soft on crime and Republicans as the party of law enforcement.

“It seems like everything is backwards,” Reynolds said. “The American people are left to feel like they’re the enemy.”

Republicans are hoping their message will cut through as Biden faces slumping poll numbers ahead of the midterm election.