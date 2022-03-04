Watch
Inmates leaving gangs, stripping tats for jobs, better lives

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Erik Eck, a former member of the Latin Kings gang stands in the doorway of his cell at the DuPage County, Ill., Jail displaying the main tattoo that symbolizes his status with the gang, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Wheaton, Ill. Under penalty of a beating or death, Eck pledged when he joined the Latin Kings in Chicago at 13 to adhere to the gang's first rule: "Once a King, always a King." Tattoos that cover his entire body express fealty forever to the gang, one of the nation's largest. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A novel gang-cessation and jobs program at a Chicago-area jail is giving inmates a chance to escape their gang lives.

They're also able to take advantage of a greater willingness among businesses to hire ex-inmates amid pandemic-driven labor shortages.

A focus of the program at the DuPage County Jail is a new tattoo-removal wing where program participants remove or cover their gang tattoos to prove they're serious about wanting out of their gangs.

By forsaking their previous lives, they risk reprisal from gangs to which they swore lifelong loyalty.

The program includes classes on horticulture, welding and other trades.

Participants hope new job opportunities and other benefits of disentangling themselves from lives of violence will outweigh the risks.

