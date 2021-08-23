Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Owen Shroyer hosts "The War Room With Owen Shroyer" for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Shroyer said on-air Friday that he had to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning to face federal misdemeanor charges stemming from Jan. 6.

He's scheduled to appear in federal court in Texas later Monday.

Shroyer said in a video posted Sunday that he is "obviously completely innocent of the charges."

According to the Associated Press, Shroyer told the court that he was at the Capitol “as a journalist” and there was “never any intent to disrupt anything.”

His charges include disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds, the AP reported.

According to the AP, Shroyer is not accused of going into the Capitol building.