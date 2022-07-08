Indianapolis man pleads guilty to 2020 killing of mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2020 fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Angela Summers.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said Tony Cushingberry entered the guilty plea on Wednesday and will be sentenced on a later date.

According to court documents, Cushingberry was upset about the lack of mail delivered to his home because of an aggressive dog.

On April 27, 2020, Cushingberry approached the 45-year-old mail carrier to ask about their mail status.

Cushingberry pursued Summers onto a neighbor’s porch, causing her to reach for a can of defensive spray and spray Cushingberry.

Prosecutors said that Cushingberry removed a handgun from his waistband and shot Summers in the chest.

Summers collapsed on the porch and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Cushingberry faces a maximum of life in prison.