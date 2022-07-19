Indiana man hailed a hero for saving 5 children from house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana man is being hailed a hero for running into a burning house to rescue five children.

Lafayette Police said in a press release that Nick Bostic was driving by the home around 12:30 a.m. on July 11 when he noticed it was on fire.

Bostic ran into the house and found four children between the ages of 1 and 18, police said.

The department said once they were all outside, Bostic learned that another child might be inside the home, so he rushed back in.

Police said Bostic was running around the house trying to find the child when he heard a cry come from downstairs.

Once he found her, he couldn't find the back door since the smoke was so thick, so they had to jump from an upstairs window, police said.

"Nicholas Bostic's heroic actions saved lives," the department said. "His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger.

When police arrived, their body-cam video captured Bostic carrying the child and handing her off to an officer.

Here’s the video to go along with the story. pic.twitter.com/TvZ5wzCg1f — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 15, 2022

According to the Lafayette Journal and Courier, Bostic suffered multiple injuries but is recovering.

The department said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, the Lafayette Fire Department, and Lafayette Police Department would publicly recognize Bostic for his actions at a Lafayette Aviators game on Aug. 2.