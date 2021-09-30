In an attempt to cut costs, USPS to slow mail delivery

Mail may take longer to reach its final destination.

Starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will begin implementing its new service standards.

The changes include longer delivery times for certain products.

According to CBS News, three-day delivery for standard first-class mail will be extended to five days.

However, the two-day service for local mail will not change, CBS News reported.

In addition to the slower mail service, hours at post offices will be cut.

The changes in response to projections that show the U.S. Postal Service is on track to lose $160 billion over the next 10 years.