Watch
NewsNational

Actions

In an about-face, liberal US cities target homeless camps

Homeless Camps Liberal Crackdown
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St. in downtown Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Homeless Camps Liberal Crackdown
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 08:08:21-05

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, recently banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness.

An increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents.

Officials justify the moves by citing recent violent homeless outbursts, littered encampments labeled as health concerns, and increasing homeless deaths.

But advocates for people experiencing homelessness have denounced the maneuvers.

They say the homeless crisis is being treated as a blight or a chance for cheap political gains.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News