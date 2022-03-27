Watch
Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm

Mark Thiessen/AP
FILE - Riley Dyche, a musher from Fairbanks, Alaska, takes his sled dogs through a snowstorm in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 5, 2022, during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. A fierce winter storm in the last stretch of this year's Iditarod that ultimately forced six mushers to scratch the same day now has cost three other mushers for sheltering their dogs instead of leaving them outside in the harsh conditions. Dyche; Mille Porsild, of Denmark; and Michelle Phillips, of Canada, were penalized for taking dogs inside shelter cabins to ride out the storm, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 27, 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Iditarod has punished three mushers for taking their dogs inside shelter cabins during fierce storms at the tail end of this year's race.

Mushers Mille Porsild of Denmark and Michelle Phillips of Canada were demoted in standings and Riley Dyche of Fairbanks was fined for riding out the storm with their dogs.

The decision to punish the mushers was made by race marshal Mark Nordman, who said the indoor rest for the dogs amounted to a competitive advantage over teams that trailed them into Nome.

The mushers defended their decision to shelter the dogs in the harsh conditions.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said the punishment for saving dogs makes it clear the race must end.

