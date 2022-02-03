Watch
Ice skating dog performs, raises money for charity

Benny is an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever.
CNN Newsource
Benny the Labrador Retriever ice skates in Central Park.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 11:01:05-05

NEW YORK — From a kill shelter to an ice skating rink, an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever is putting smiles on a lot of people’s faces.

Not just because he’s a cute dog, but he also has a special talent.

Benny the dog can ice skate and perform more than 100 tricks.

Benny wears custom-made skates and performs at fundraising events for the Animal Vision Foundation at Central Park.

The Lab has also appeared in a cheer video supporting the NHL team Vegas Golden Nights.

Benny was rescued on his last day from a kill shelter in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ever since then, he’s been performing and has even won an award from the American Kennel Club for being an Exemplary Companion.

