House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to the Senate as Republicans have increasingly lined up against the bipartisan investigation and aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump.

It passed the House 252-175, The Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy are both opposed, claiming it's partisan, even though they would evenly split the proposed commission between both parties.

Democrats say the commission is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year.