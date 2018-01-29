House Intel committee could vote on Nunes memo as soon as Monday

The House Intelligence Committee could vote as early as Monday evening to publicly release the Republican memo alleging abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The committee, which has posted a business meeting for 5 p.m. ET, has not yet said if it plans to vote Monday to release the memo spearheaded by Chairman Devin Nunes. A vote was expected as soon as this week.

The meeting is scheduled for "consideration of pending committee business and other matters." A committee spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Nunes memo alleges that the FBI abused the FISA surveillance law over its use of the opposition research dossier on Donald Trump and Russia as part of the case to obtain a FISA warrant for former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page. It cites the role of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe for their roles in overseeing aspects of the investigation, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The committee may also consider a Democratic memo by Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, who said he would be offering his own memo Monday evening to counter the Nunes one. Schiff and other Democrats say Nunes' memo skews the intelligence it's based on and is effectively an effort to try to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign in 2016.