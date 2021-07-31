House explodes in upstate New York

An explosion destroyed a lake home in upstate New York, injuring one person nearby.

No one was at home at the time of the blast on Friday afternoon.

The explosion damaged at least 10 other homes nearby.

Debris was found 300 to 400 feet out into First Lake in the small hamlet of Old Forge.

Authorities say one person working at a nearby camp suffered minor injuries.

"The most horrible sound that I've ever heard in my life. My husband and I were sitting in the living room, our son was working in the backroom, and all of a sudden there was a boom of a lifetime," said resident Virginia Shults.

Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

They say natural gas has been ruled out because homes in the area use propane tanks.

"I've never seen anything look like this. No. It's like when you see on the TV in a hurricane zone or something like that. You see the debris like this, the debris field. It's all over the place. No, I've never seen anything like this," said resident Patrick Gibbons.

