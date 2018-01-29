Holy cow! Loose animal seen galloping on Michigan freeway

WXYZ
11:29 AM, Jan 29, 2018
3 hours ago
anna van de griend - Twitter

A cow running the wrong way on US-11 on the west side of Michigan on Sunday afternoon snarled traffic and stunned drivers.

The cow was spotted between Wayland and Door in Allegan County, which is just south of Grand Rapids around 2:30 p.m.

Drivers were at a complete halt as police tried to catch the runaway cow, which was galloping against traffic, according to videos of motorists posted on Twitter.

Allegan County Central Dispatch told Grand Rapids-based WOOD-TV the cow belonged to the Silver Dollar Rodeo near Wayland, and was captured and returned home safely.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top