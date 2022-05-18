Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ in September: Reports

The Sanderson sisters had to wait 300 years for a virgin to light the Black Flame candle in the first Hocus Pocus movie, but the sequel finally has an official release date.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Hocus Pocus 2 will come to Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

Production on the highly anticipated follow-up to the 1993 Halloween classic started in November.

The actresses who played the original Sanderson sisters: Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, will be featured in the sequel.

Doug Jones will also return as Billy Butcherson.

EW reported that Disney gave audiences a sneak peek at rough-cut footage from the movie. According to EW, it showed "two young girls lighting the Black Flame Candle, which summons the central witches as Midler squeals, 'Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!'" then cut to a musical number.